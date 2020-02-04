Hunter has unveiled the new BL Series bench lathe, featuring patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT) that eliminates the buildup of vibration that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed. This technology provides the smoothest possible rotor finish without the use of chatter bands or other unnecessary devices.

Additionaly, The BL Series features optional Digi-Cal, which helps technicians quickly verify rotor thickness and accurately determine cut depth for a perfect one-cut pass.

With Hunter’s latest bench lathe, technicians can provide faster service by changing from rotors to drums in seconds. Spindle speed adjustment can be achieved with a push of a button.

www.hunter.com