CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Automatic Transmission Service Kits for numerous makes with ZF 6HP series transmissions. Rein Automatic Transmission Service Kits include all of the necessary parts and components to complete the transmission service including the pan, filter and gasket, pan bolts, valve body adapter and sleeves, harness plug sleeve, and fill plug seal.

Created in collaboration with highly experienced service technicians, these kits are a solution to the short-lived valve body sealing sleeves and adapter in ZF 6HP series transmissions. The kits include all the direct-fitting sealing hardware needed to replace the faulty valve body sealing sleeves no later than the recommended fluid and filter change interval of 62,000/8 years. After replacement, the Rein Automatic Transmission Service Kits help restore the proper fluid pressure in ZF 6HP 19/26 transmissions.

Four Rein Automatic Transmission Service Kits are offered to service a wide range of popular makes and models. Coverage exceeds 1.5 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites,

www.reinautomotive.com