Automatic Transmission Fluid

CRP Automotive has introduced a new and advanced line of Pentosin automatic transmission fluids (ATFs) for domestic, European, and Asian vehicles. Available for popular models that utilize ZF and Aisin AW automatic transmissions, CRP Automotive offers Pentosin ATF 5, Pentosin ATF 6, Pentosin ATF 8, Pentosin ATF 9, and Pentosin ATF 44.

Pentosin ATFs are specially formulated to meet the individual design and technical requirements of specific transmission types. They utilize low viscosity technology to ensure smooth and quiet shifting, while enhanced lubrication helps to maintain an optimum shear stability in all conditions.

Application coverage includes: ATF 5 for ZF 4 and 5 HP: Audi / VW, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes, Porsche; ATF 6 for ZF 6 HP: Audi / VW, BMW, Bentley, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati; ATF 8 for ZF 8 HP: Audi / VW, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Chrysler; and ATF 9 for ZF 9 HP: BMW, Honda.

In addition, application coverage for ATF 44 includes Audi / VW, BMW / MINI, Chrysler, Daihatsu, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota vehicles.

Pentosin ATFs are all offered in 1 liter and 5 liter sizes.

