Meguiar’s has expanded its Whole Car Air Re-Fresher mist line with a new scent. In addition to the already popular New Car, Sweet Summer Breeze, Citrus Grove, and Black Chrome scents, the company will introduce Fiji Sunset fragrance. These easy-to-use products work fast to quickly eliminate unpleasant odors and leave behind a fresh, fragrant smelling interior.

Meguiar’s developed these new Air Re-Fresher scents by collaborating with skilled perfumers in the fragrance industry. Able to cure the smelliest of interiors, Meguiar’s Air Re-Fresher is unlike other conventional air freshener products that temporarily mask smells. Instead, this revolutionary odor eliminating product uses advanced chemistry to permanently eliminate unwanted odours at a molecular wherever they may be. Further, the aerosol dispersion technology provides a solution for the whole car by using the car’s air-duct system to circulate the Air Re-Fresher’s vapor throughout the vehicle’s entire cabin to find and instantly neutralize unwanted smells.

To utilize, simply place in the center of the car with the Air Re-Fresher nozzle facing away from you. With the engine running and parking brake on, turn the ventilation system fan on high (circulated cold air), close all windows and doors and exit the vehicle. After 10-15 minutes, turn off the engine, open all doors and allow the car to sit for an additional 10-15 minutes before experiencing a refreshing, sweet aroma that will remind you of the tropics!

www.meguiars.com