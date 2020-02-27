Chief Collision Technology (formerly known as Chief Automotive Technology) has announced a partnership with Burke Porter Group to launch the Mosaic ADT (advanced diagnostic technology), the industry’s first-ever automated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration system.

“We want technicians to have the confidence to make accurate and error-free ADAS recalibrations through comprehensive understanding of new vehicle technologies,” said Lee Daugherty, vice president of global collision sales for Chief Collison Technology. “As ADAS technology on vehicles is constantly changing, it was important for us when designing this product to partner with someone like the Burke Porter Group, which has spent the last 30 years developing this same technology that OEMs use for end-of-line calibrations.”

Mosaic ADT’s state-of-the-art software uses the OEM repair procedures to accurately and efficiently guide technicians through the calibration process, ensuring that the most up-to-date information is used. Unlike other aftermarket systems that rely on centering, squaring and positioning targets by manually using tape measures, plumb bobs and chalk lines, Mosaic ADT does it automatically. It also verifies that the correct target is placed in front of the vehicle by sensing which target is hung and validating it against the OEM repair procedure. That means no manual measurements or adjustments are required, reducing the risk of human error. This is a key factor in improving the accuracy of calibration, lowers the risk of liability and greatly reduces the set-up time.

“When ADAS systems are damaged, recalibration is a critical part of the repair process,” soid Daugherty. “That is why we require each technician using Mosaic ADT to go through specialized training and certification in order to operate the system because it is imperative for technicians to understand how to properly repair, recalibrate and test a vehicle before sending it back out on the road.”

How it works

A technician drives the vehicle in front of the Mosaic ADT system and plugs into the ODBII port of the vehicle. The scan tool analyzes the vehicle and tells the technician if there are any major faults and which ADAS features are present.

Once the technician determines the necessary calibrations, the Mosaic ADT system will take them through the OEM repair procedures and identify the appropriate calibration target (which is verified by an RFID chip) for the vehicle. The system then centers and squares itself to the vehicle automatically, eliminating potential human error. This automation gives the shop enhanced liability protection and cuts the calibration set-up time drastically. Once positioned correctly, and OEM procedures are followed, an ASE-certified technician remotely connects to perform the calibration using an OEM scan tool.

Finally, the Mosaic ADT system captures and records the full calibration process and repair history of the vehicle to document that the OEM repair procedure was followed correctly. This report can be provided to the customer and is also stored electronically for future reference.

