Advanced Battery Shop Charger

EnerSys has expanded its ODYSSEY line to include advanced battery shop chargers. With a complete range of 12-volt chargers rated at 35, 70 or 105 amps, the new ODYSSEY battery shop chargers can be transported around the shop for ease and flexibility, or wall mounted for permanent operation. Additionally, the 70- and 105-amp units feature a programmable dashboard on a 4.3-inch color screen that displays charging status.

“The versatile features of our new ODYSSEY battery shop chargers provide a flexible, yet reliable charging solution for heavy duty fleets and auto repair shops,” said Alan Kohler, marketing manager at EnerSys. “The units are portable and feature a user-friendly console for easy operation.”

Each shop charger contains a 6-foot cable connected to the unit in addition to a 4-foot removable cable with clamps. They are designed to fully and safely charge ODYSSEY batteries and other quality brands of 12-volt Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) and traditional flooded lead acid batteries.

