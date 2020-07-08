Remanufactured ABS control modules can be hard to find when there aren’t enough cores to rebuild. That’s why Doman has developed a 100% new ABS module for popular Chevy and GMC pickups. This Dorman OE FIX (part number 599-868) features a thicker circuit board for greater durability than a remanufactured original equipment module and uses a faster processor for better performance.

Original equipment ABS modules on certain vehicles often wear out and warp, causing electrical shorts in the control board. This Dorman OE FIX module is newly manufactured and completely redesigned for greater durability.

Upgraded replacement – this ABS control module features a thicker control board and faster microprocessor for better stopping performance

Assembled in USA – this 100% new module is assembled at our advanced facility in the United States

Application specific – designed to replace failure-prone original modules on certain vehicle model years

Rigorously tested – this module has undergone thorough validation and certification processes to ensure performance.

