0W-16 motor oil



Wakefield Canada Inc. has introduced Castrol Edge 0W-16 to address those applications that now require this new grade, in both 1 litre and 208 litre drum package sizes.

As the automotive market continues to make moves to achieve gains in fuel economy, auto manufacturers are developing engines to operate on lighter viscosity engine oils. Lighter viscosity oils provide less internal resistance and are therefore able to deliver better fuel economy.

This movement can be seen today where, SAE 0W-20 is the fastest growing grade in Canada in support of maximizing fuel economy. More recently, manufacturers have started to embrace oils that are even lower in viscosity than SAE 0W-20.

This grade has been used in Japan for many years and, in turn, an extension to the Canadian market was anticipated.

At the same time the upcoming ILSAC GF-6 industry specifications will address the introduction of lighter viscosity-grade engine oils with a fuel economy test. It is expected that there will be a specific certification mark to distinguish these oils from historically “heavier” grades.

To address this growing need, Wakefield Canada Inc. has introduced Castrol Edge 0W-16 to address those applications that now require this new grade, in both 1 litre and 208 litre drum package sizes. And just like all Castrol Edge products, Edge 0W-16 is API SN Plus certified to address the known problems of Low Speed Pre-Ignition.

