Platform matches laid off workers with automotive employers

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) has partnered with executive search firm APA Search to match automotive employers with people who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have launched a free platform, based on the APA Search website, to provide unemployed automotive aftermarket professionals with opportunities to be found and hired quickly by automotive industry companies.

The website will also provide industry employers a free, searchable, and indexed database of automotive associates with vital industry skills and experience. The database has been updated to accommodate all positions related to the transportation industry.

“This important partnership with APA Search is a crucial part of what our association does best,” said Paul McCarthy, AASA president and chief operating officer. “We foster meaningful connections within our industry and offer resources to our members. Retaining valuable people in our essential industry is how the automotive aftermarket will continue to grow and prosper in the future despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Howard Kesten, president of APA Search, said he expects the database to grow exponentially over the next few weeks.

“We would hope that all industry stakeholders spread the word to their affiliated companies and have them forward the COVID-19 link to all of those people who have lost their jobs,” he said. “I would ask the automotive employers that have registered, to check the website often as we expect many new candidates to populate the platform every day.”

Automotive associates who have lost their positions and would like to be found can register at www.register.apasearch.com.

Automotive employers who would like to search the database can register at www.register.apasearch.com/employer/register.

aftermarketsuppliers.org