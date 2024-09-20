PGW Auto Glass expands in Canada with acquisition

PGW Auto Glass has announced it has acquired PH Vitres d’Autos and its affiliates from Driven Brands, marking an in the Canadian market.

PH Vitres d’Autos is a provider of wholesale auto glass distribution, retail installation, calibration and related services in eastern Canada, based in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec. The company has more than 300 associates across 22 locations in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“PH Vitres has a long history of operational excellence and outstanding customer service, and this acquisition enhances every element of our business,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass.

He added that the company will be part of its overall footprint and will collaborate to provide customers with the best tools to manage their businesses

“It is my pleasure to welcome the PH Vitres team to join us on our mission to be North America’s No. 1 supplier of solutions to the auto glass industry,” Fencak said.