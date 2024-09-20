subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
PGW Auto Glass expands in Canada…

PGW Auto Glass expands in Canada with acquisition

,
Adam Malik

Share

puzzle-deal-merger-acquisition-1024x640.jpg

PGW Auto Glass has announced it has acquired PH Vitres d’Autos and its affiliates from Driven Brands, marking an in the Canadian market.

PH Vitres d’Autos is a provider of wholesale auto glass distribution, retail installation, calibration and related services in eastern Canada, based in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec. The company has more than 300 associates across 22 locations in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“PH Vitres has a long history of operational excellence and outstanding customer service, and this acquisition enhances every element of our business,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass.

He added that the company will be part of its overall footprint and will collaborate to provide customers with the best tools to manage their businesses  

 “It is my pleasure to welcome the PH Vitres team to join us on our mission to be North America’s No. 1 supplier of solutions to the auto glass industry,” Fencak said.

Related Posts

Greg-1-scaled.jpg September 17, 2024

From the Magazine: Be where you want to be

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Erin-scaled.jpg September 12, 2024

From the Magazine: So you’re thinking about opening a second location…

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
goodyear-electricdrive-2-scaled.jpg August 21, 2024

EVs get boost with new Ontario Goodyear plant

Business deals and partnerships By Adam Malik
Read More
BROWNE-s_PartsCity_Vast.png August 16, 2024

Vast adds three Newfoundland stores

Business expansion By Adam Malik
Read More
merger-acquisition-deal-Depositphotos_67299791_L.jpg June 21, 2024

Recochem adds Prestone to its brands

Business expansion By Adam Malik
Read More
British-Columbia-highlight-map-Depositphotos_69950973_S.jpg June 19, 2024

Uni-Select adds another B.C. jobber

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Hydrogen-refuelling-FCEV-Depositphotos_377425792_L.jpg May 30, 2024

Patent granted for hydrogen vehicle technology

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Winnipeg-Depositphotos_117983220_S.jpg May 24, 2024

E.R.I. Group adds new Winnipeg DC

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *