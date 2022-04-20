PAID: MaxiSYS IA800 Intelligent ADAS: Process is Precision

When it comes to the calibration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) components, there are two essential servicing concepts, follow the prescribed vehicle manufacturer instructions and document everything from pre-calibration setup to post-calibration validation.

The Autel Standard Frame ADAS Calibration System, the MaxiSYS IA800 Intelligent ADAS optical positioning system adaption package combined with the Autel calibration software enable technicians to perform these procedures via the most efficient and affordable calibration solution in the industry.

The IA800 employs six high-resolution cameras and ADAS positioning software to transform Autel’s Standard Calibration frame into a rapid yet precise frame centering and vehicle distancing unit, enabling technicians to accomplish target to vehicle placement in minutes.

Wheel clamps with camera targets are attached to the rear wheels, and a standing target component is placed in the front or to the side of the vehicle, depending on the vehicle make, model and year. The MaxiSYS tablet, now placed securing on the frame, is paired with the cameras.

The system recognizes the positioning targets and calculates the current angle, distance, and offset position of the frame to the vehicle. The technician follows the onscreen instructions to move the frame or adjust its angle until the current values match the required values. Checkmarks display for each parameter once the required position values are met, and that’s it, the vehicle is ready for calibration. Compare that setup with one using mechanical tools such as plumb bobs and measuring tape that takes 40 minutes on average.

Added value to the system is its alignment Pre-Check capability that uses the IA800’s camera system and targeted wheel clamps attached to all four wheels to determine the vehicle’s current alignment specifications and compare them with the vehicle manufacturer’s allowed tolerances. Ensuring a vehicle is correctly aligned is essential to ensuring a correct ADAS component calibration. If within OE-specified tolerances, the technician can proceed to optical positioning of the frame to the vehicle. A 4-wheel alignment should be performed if the vehicle is out of the OE’s tolerance range. The IA800 system is incredibly user-friendly, with the tablet displaying vehicle-specific, step-by-step instructions for the technician.

This complete solution of software, frame, and targets, and now with the IA800 optical system enables technicians to realize a verifiable component calibration workflow of Pre-Check (alignment), Position (OE-specified target to vehicle positioning), Perform (camera, radar. Lidar, and Night Vision component calibration with any MaxiSYS tablet with ADAS calibration software) and Provide (detailed documentation of complete process).