Ontario offers tool support for apprentices

The government of Ontario has announced new support for apprentices.

The Ontario Tools Grant will provide apprentices with grants to assist in the purchase of tools, protective equipment and clothing.

There is $2.5 million available for the grant program for 2020-21, and $7.5 million for 2021-22 and beyond.

The government website announced funding amounts as:

$1,000 for those in motive power sector trades;

$600 for those in construction and industrial sector trades;

$400 for those in service sector trades.

To be eligible for the new grant, apprentices must have completed level 1 training on or after April 1, 2020; an active registered training agreement; and been registered as an apprentice for at least 12 months.

In addition to the Ontario Tools Grant program, the government also announced that more than $10 million in outstanding loans owed by apprentices for tool purchases made at the beginning of their careers will be forgiven.