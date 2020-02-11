NTN wins ‘Rising Star’ award from Auto-Wares

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has been awarded the 2019 Rising Star Supplier of the Year award by the Auto-Wares Group of Companies. The award was announced and presented at the recent Auto-Wares Group annual sales meeting in Grand Rapids, Mich.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Auto-Wares with this award,” said Charles Harris, director of automotive aftermarket sales, “Supporting the needs of our distributor partners is the foundation of our automotive aftermarket business, so it is extra special knowing that this award was voted on by Auto-Wares’ leadership, sales team and store personnel. We are very proud to win this prestigious award.”

The Auto-Wares Rising Star Supplier of the Year Award is presented annually to recognize recently approved suppliers that show excellent sales growth potential and exhibit outstanding performance in distributor and store-level changeovers.

BCA has over a century of experience supplying wheel end solutions in America. Today BCA is owned by NTN, a global manufacturer of wheel hub assemblies and bearings. As a supplier of OE-quality hub assemblies, it offers application full-line coverage for both domestic and foreign nameplates.

