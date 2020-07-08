NTN honoured by Subaru, GM

NTN Bearing Corporation of America has been awarded the Special Recognition Award – Pursuit of Excellence from Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA). Out of SIA’s nearly 260 suppliers, NTN was one of just 22 to be recognized for exceptional performance over the last year.

“We at NTN are honored to receive this special recognition from SIA,” said Pete Eich, president and CEO of NTN Bearing Corporation of America. “At NTN, the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of business is one of the pillars that drives our business day in, day out and receiving this honour from SIA is validation of our continued efforts.”

NTN’s manufacturing facility in Columbus, Indiana – NTN Driveshaft, Inc. – was also awarded a Supplier Quality Excellence Award by General Motors Company for the 2019 calendar year. It marks the second consecutive year that NTN has been bestowed with the distinguished honour.

Suppliers who receive this award recognition have met or exceeded a very stringent set of quality performance criteria and have achieved the cross-functional support of the entire GM organization.

“NTN is honoured to receive this special recognition from GM,” said Jim Riggs, president and CEO of NTN Driveshaft, Inc. “At NTN, quality is of the utmost importance to us and is one of the driving forces of our business on a day-to-day basis. To be recognized by GM for the second year in a row is a proud moment for the entire organization and would not be possible without the diligent efforts of our employees.”

