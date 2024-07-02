NTN adds new sales manager

Mike Ferris

Mike Ferris is joining NTN Bearings’ automotive aftermarket business unit as the regional sales manager for the central region.

He was most recently with Schaeffler, where he spent three years as an account executive. The parent company of BCA Bearings and Bower Bearings noted his background in sales and account management in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarkets. He’s spent 11 years on the supplier side of the industry in roles with Lumileds and Mahle.

Ferris will oversee NTN’s sales strategy, which includes managing customers and sales agency partners and developing new business in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket segments.

“We are excited to add Mike to our sales management team,” said Charles Harris, NTNs vice president of sales and marketing for the automotive aftermarket. “His experience in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket channels will enable him to hit the ground running, and immediately make an impact on our central region. Mike’s positive energy and fresh perspective will pay dividends for our customers and our organization as a whole, and I look forward to seeing him succeed in this role.”