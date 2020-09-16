NRS releases brakes pads for Chevrolet Bolt

NRS Brakes​ has released a new line of brake pads specifically engineered for the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

NRS Brakes’ new EV brake pads for the Chevrolet Bolt are engineered to deal with reduced moisture dissipation and increased corrosion risks typical of electric vehicles.

The company says its galvanized brake pads for electric vehicles offer the longest-lasting and most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

Meeting the safety and performance standards of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, brake pads from NRS Brakes are said to offer best-in-class friction to deliver superior performance, advanced noise-cancelling piston cushions and shims, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates, which prevents issues related to rust and corrosion that many other brake pads face.

www.nrsbrakes.com