NRS introduces replacement brake pads for Acura

NRS Brakes now offers brake pads specifically designed for the 2020 Acura RLX, including the popular hybrid model.

Designed specifically for regenerative braking applications, the new pads are engineered to account for reduced moisture dissipation and increased corrosion risk typical of hybrid brake pads.

NRS galvanized brake pads for the Acura RLX also fit the TLX and represent approximately 329,260 vehicles in operation globally.

The company says the pads deliver advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction, and the represents the best value, based on total cost of ownership.

NRS brake pads use galvanized steel to withstand rust and corrosion and require significantly fewer replacements. In addition, NRS brake pads have zero copper or lead, creating an environmentally cleaner and greener brake pad.

