NRS Brakes now available at Canadian Tire

NRS brake pads are now available direct to consumers at Canadian Tire outlets across the country

Nucap, an innovation firm and manufacturer headquartered in Toronto, has announced a new partnership with the Canadian retailer to offer its flagship NRS Galvanized Brake Pads.

“We are proud to partner with Canadian Tire and increase availability of NRS Galvanized Steel Brakes, the longest-lasting brake pads available today,” said Montu Khokhar, CEO of Nucap. “As an innovation company, Nucap has developed solutions across the global brake and automotive sectors, as well as in the technologies that power them, with an emphasis on creating best-in-class products that improve the quality of people’s lives.”

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads, designed and manufactured in Toronto, were created to provide long-term reliability and safety for all cars in which they are installed. Because NRS Brakes are made from galvanized steel, rust or delamination will never happen. Whatever the driving conditions and type of vehicle, NRS has a friction material to cover them. Tested to the breaking point, NRS’s friction was designed to exceed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards. Its exclusive patented NRS technology mechanically fuses the backing plate to the friction material, creating an indestructible bond. The result is a more reliable, long-lasting and safer brake product.

“Summer is the perfect time to tackle those long-overdue projects like replacing your brakes and upgrading to rust-resistant, long-lasting NRS Galvanized Brake Pads,” said Zack Zeraldo, category business manager for brakes at Canadian Tire. “NRS Galvanized Brake Pads can be ordered online through www.canadiantire.ca and DIY-ers can install the pads themselves, or take them to a Canadian Tire Auto Service Centre for quick, expert installation. We always encourage drivers to stay on top of brake maintenance and choose top-quality replacement parts, like these NRS pads, to ensure safety for themselves and others on the road.”

In addition to being the safest and longest-lasting brakes on the market today, NRS Galvanized Brake Pads are the quietest, as they come with noise-cancelling piston insert technology. The custom-fitted, elastomer-coated ring insert fits precisely into any open caliper piston, significantly reducing noisy stops caused by vibration or excessive heat that can occur with traditional brake pads.

“Canadian drivers demand a powerful and durable product; galvanized brake pads are the only option when it comes to safe brake performance and longevity year-round,” Mr. Khokhar stated. “For over 25 years, Nucap has been producing top-quality brake pads designed and manufactured in Canada for the leading global OE and aftermarket companies. Over the course of over two decades, our company has been developing new technologies as well, such as our GripMetal and SpiderTech product lines, suited for a wide range of applications and industries.”

According to The Brake Report, brake system and brake adjustment violations accounted for 45.1 percent of all out-of-service violations last year, higher than any other category. Nucap’s NRS Galvanized Brake Pad brand—which holds Automotive News’ prestigious PACE Award—is a key supplier behind the world’s largest brake pad manufacturers and automotive brands, having developed braking solutions with the world’s top companies across 90 countries. Their world-renowned brake pads are known for their quality, durability, and advanced technology that set standards for all aftermarket brake pads available on the market today.

Nucap is a global innovation company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Since 1994, Nucap has been a leader in brake safety, having developed braking solutions with the world’s top brands in more than 90 countries. Nucap has also pioneered technologies that include its GripMetal and SpiderTech divisions with applications in a wide variety of industries and products. Nucap revolutionized the brake pad market by developing what is still defined as state-of-the-art conventional press technologies and innovative advanced die designs. Today, Nucap continues to develop new products and technologies that are changing the future of technology.

www.nucap.com