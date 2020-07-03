NRS adds new brake pads for Acura RLX

NRS Brakes​ now offers the latest in brake pads specifically designed for the ​2020 Acura RLX​, including the popular hybrid model. Despite the growing popularity of hybrids, many manufacturers have been slow to adapt products for regenerative braking. NRS Brakes, however, has engineered its new brake pads to account for reduced moisture dissipation and increased corrosion risk typical of hybrid brake pads.

NRS galvanized brake pads for the Acura RLX also fit the TLX and represent ​approximately 329,260 vehicles in operation globally.

With new premium brake pads for a smooth and safe ride, NRS Brakes’ galvanized pads deliver advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction and the best value based on total cost of ownership. They are designed to meet the exceeding demands of Acura drivers while entailing fewer replacements.

NRS brake pads use galvanized steel to withstand rust and corrosion and require significantly fewer replacements, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

In addition, NRS brake pads have zero copper or lead, creating an environmentally cleaner and greener brake pad.

www.nrsbrakes.com/