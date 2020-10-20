NPW Companies acquires All Products Automotive

NPW Companies has acquired All Products Automotive, headquartered in Chicago.

The deal closed on Oct. 16, 2020.

The acquisition strengthens NPW’s professional customer coverage and expands their penetration across the U.S., particularly in the upper Midwest.

Both companies are family-owned and operated. Greg and Jane Wintroub have successfully operated All Products since 1972. NPW Companies celebrated 50 years in operation in 2019.

Both companies are shareholder owners of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.

About NPW Companies

NPW currently has 16 warehouse locations and 50 store locations across the United States and Canada.

The company services more than 150 Certified Service Centres.

All Products brings an additional two locations and several more CSC locations.

As part of NPW, All Products will continue to be badged as Auto Value.

The brand has a national identity as part of the Alliance, the world’s premier aftermarket distribution and marketing program.

“This acquisition adds another critical location as we work toward our goal of providing next-day service to all 50 states. Adding All Products fills in the U-shaped gap we had in the Midwest,” said Larry Pacey, Founder and President and CEO of NPW. “Bob Losik of All Products will stay on as the general manager of the 112,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Chicago. As another family-owned business, we like the synergy of working with the people who perform the day-to-day tasks and just keep selling and marketing what our customers need and want.”