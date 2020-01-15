Northwood University honours aftermarket leaders

Northwood University has recognized eight prominent supporters of educational initiatives and learning within the automotive aftermarket industry.

The Northwood University Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given annually to industry leaders throughout the country who have made noteworthy contributions to education, on any level, inside or outside of the industry.

The awards were developed in partnership with the Auto Care Association, AWDA, MEMA and Northwood University. The 2019 recipients include:

Corey Bartlett, president, Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc.

Mike Betts, CEO, Betts Co.

Ron Dahlhaus, general manager, Samuels Inc./Buy Wise Auto Parts

Collin Francis, vice president – sales and marketing, Spectra Premium Industries

Ted Hughes, director of marketing, Mahle Aftermarket Inc.

Ryan Kooiman, director of training, Standard Motor Products

Chris Pruitt, CEO, East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Molly MacKay Zacker, vice president – operations, MacKay and Co.

In addition to these recipients, two individuals were presented with a special Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions for many, many years to automotive aftermarket industry:

Richard Hirsch, chairman, Gold Eagle Co.

Robert Hirsch, chairman emeritus, Gold Eagle Co.

