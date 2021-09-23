New welding program for collision repair

A new training and welding qualification program for the automotive collision repair sector is now available from the CWB Group.

The program was created in response to industry feedback. The CWB Automotive Repair Technician Welding Program is designed to provide high quality repair, utilize best practices and ensure that vehicles are safely and adequately repaired, the group said in a press release.

The program is available to anyone who is interested. Training is available in the technician’s own collision and repair facilities where they can train with their own tools and equipment.

The program will also offer online welding repair courses delivered through the CWB Group’s new LMS platform. Participants can take courses on a variety of welding topics as they relate to automotive collision repair, including Automotive Health and Safety, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) for both steel and aluminum repair, Automotive Welding Quality and Welding Metallurgy.

“The goal of the CWB Automotive Repair Welding Qualification is to help ensure that each facility has the skills and training needed to perform superior-quality repairs every time,” said Victor Andrisani, manager at CWB Consulting. “The CWB Group’s vision is to create an inclusive environment where every market is given the tools and resources to succeed. With this qualification, we have addressed a growing need in the automotive collision repair industry.”