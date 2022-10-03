New VP, CFO at Clore

Clore Automotive has announced that Eric Batdorf will join the company as vice president and chief financial officer.

He will take over from Mike Canipe, who will retire as executive vice president and CFO at the end of this year.

Batdorf has more than 20 years of extensive international financial, operational and information technology experience. He was most recently CFO of Brunson Instrument Company. He has also served as CFO and chief operating officer for Harlan Global Manufacturing. He is a licensed CPA in Missouri. Batdorf will oversee Clore’s finance, accounting, IT and supply chain teams.

“We are excited to have Eric join Clore Automotive. He complements our strong performance-oriented and customer-focused culture. We believe his impressive history of execution and his results-driven mindset make him the ideal choice to succeed Mike Canipe and build on our track record of consistent, long-term growth,” said Jim Chasm, Clore’s CEO.