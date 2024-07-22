New secretary for TIA

Gary MacCausland

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) announced it elected a current board member to its executive committee.

Gary MacCausland of VIP Tires & Service was voted in as secretary. He has served on the TIA board for two years,.

MacCausland’s term will officially begin on Nov. 4th during the group’s board meeting in Las Vegas prior to the opening of the 2024 Global Tire Expo and SEMA Show. His election as TIA Secretary places him in line to become the association’s president in 2026-27.

A tire industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in automotive and tire service centers, MacCausland currently works as Senior Vice President of Operations & Merchandising at VIP Tires & Service in Lewiston, Maine. He is a certified Automotive Tire Service instructor since 2017.

“I am honored to be elected as Secretary and look forward to collaborating with this talented team of board members and staff to continue making a positive impact on safety in the tire industry,” MacCausland said.