New Porsche after sales leader in Canada

Matthias Wacker is the new Porsche Cars Canada after sales head.

He joins from Porsche AG where he held various management positions in after sales and supply chain strategy for the past five years. His started with the company in 2013 in product monitoring and quality analytics at the brand’s world headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

Wacker takes over from Alexander Pretsch who has returned to Germany after spending four years with the Canadian subsidiary.

“Matthias’ impressive resume, abilities, and knowledge of the brand make him an exceptional addition to the team,” said John Cappella, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada. “I would also like to thank Alexander Pretsch for his dedication, leadership, and overall contribution to our success.”