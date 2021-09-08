New Milwaukee work gloves

A full range of 1 through 5 American National Standards Institute Cut Level Rated gloves are now available from Milwaukee Tool.

The offerings are available in their winter dipped, polyurethane and nitrile styles, the company announced.

Users have historically had to choose between dip material and cut level, explained Austin Dorman, product manager for Milwaukee Tool.

“Milwaukee is dedicated to providing a full range of cut level gloves so that users have the right protection for their application to get the job done safely, while also having the ability to choose between several materials and styles according to their preference,” he said.

The expansion of winter dipped gloves now sees cut levels from 1-5. Milwaukee said they are designed to provide ultimate warmth, all-day comfort and dexterity for handling small objects. Insulated, the gloves are said to be good for material handling, demolition, wire stripping, pipe threading, general-purpose and remodelling applications.

Similarly, the polyurethane dipped gloves have been expanded to cut levels 1-5. They are designed to provide comfort all day and allow for touchscreen use through the fingertips.

Nitrile dipped gloves also offer full cut levels of 1-5. It has a reinforced nitrile coating between the thumb and index finger for enhanced durability in high wear points. It also comes with touchscreen capabilities through the fingertips. The gloves provide all-day comfort and wick away moisture.