New Dayco snowmobile belt complements CSRA sponsorships

Dayco has recently launched a snowmobile belt to combat the challenging environmental conditions and cater for the high speeds, hard acceleration and deceleration needed for racing.

The all new Dayco Racing RPX belt, the official belt of the CSRA Snowcross racers, was specifically engineered to provide maximum performance under the most extreme racing conditions.

The RPX belt is made of a specially blended polymer compound, making it the strongest aramid belt available in the market today, with its race-winning performance proving just one of its several advantages.

Dayco is a proud sponsor of the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association (CSRA), supporting many teams in the CSRA series, oval racing, adventure trail events and other snowmobile related events across the country, as well as at the grassroots, in order to help grow the Canadian snowmobile community.

In fact, the first round of CSRA racing finished with all three podium finishers being Dayco-sponsored teams.

Ryan Hunt of Bailey’s Motorsports was third, Jake Weir of Country Corners came second and the winner was Taylor McCoy of McCoy’s Racing, in cooperation with St. Onge Recreation. All three featured Dayco belts on their sleds.

www.dayco.com