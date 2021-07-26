Auto Service World
News   July 26, 2021   by Adam Malik

New crimper program from Dayco

Engine products and drive system specialist Dayco has launched a crimper program for customers in North America that stock hydraulic components.

The company’s new hydraulic crimper program helps simplify the process of securing or upgrading to a new crimper by providing a significant discount on three of the most popular crimper models offered, Dayco said in a news release. This special incentive program went into effect as of July 1st with a specific minimum purchase of any combination of Dayco hydraulic hoses and couplings.

The latest edition is designed to introduce all industrial customers to the benefits of using a premium Dayco crimper.

Each crimper has a different capacity and the minimum one-time buy will vary depending on model and specific crimping needs.

The hydraulic crimpers are customizable. They come with a choice of optional die sets and storage box. All crimpers are fully adjustable with the use of a micrometer for a perfect crimp every time. The three crimpers included in the program are:

  • D105DC Crimper – Delivering 35 tons of crimping force, this crimper includes a 1 HP pump and four strain rods for reinforcement and added precision and durability.  
  • D165DC Crimper – Providing 60 tons of crimping force, this crimper quickly and easily works on materials most small crimpers are unable to handle.
  • D206DC Crimper – Specially designed for crimping a wide range of hose and coupling styles, this is the most versatile crimper Dayco offers. Providing 80 tons of crimping force, it comes with seven different sets of crimp dies.
Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*