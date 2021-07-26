New crimper program from Dayco

Engine products and drive system specialist Dayco has launched a crimper program for customers in North America that stock hydraulic components.

The company’s new hydraulic crimper program helps simplify the process of securing or upgrading to a new crimper by providing a significant discount on three of the most popular crimper models offered, Dayco said in a news release. This special incentive program went into effect as of July 1st with a specific minimum purchase of any combination of Dayco hydraulic hoses and couplings.

The latest edition is designed to introduce all industrial customers to the benefits of using a premium Dayco crimper.

Each crimper has a different capacity and the minimum one-time buy will vary depending on model and specific crimping needs.

The hydraulic crimpers are customizable. They come with a choice of optional die sets and storage box. All crimpers are fully adjustable with the use of a micrometer for a perfect crimp every time. The three crimpers included in the program are: