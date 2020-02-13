New Continental winter tire designed for Groupe Touchette

Continental’s new IceContact XTRM tire, designed in collaboration with Groupe Touchette, combines all the characteristics needed to face variable winter conditions.

Available exclusively through Groupe Touchette, the new IceContact XTRM presents a new tread design and a unique stud technology for exceptional grip on ice and greatly improved handling on snowy roads. The tread noise level is also reduced for more enjoyable and comfortable ride.

“The IceContact XTRM will significantly contribute to Groupe Touchette’s positioning as a leader in the winter products category in Canada,” said Frédéric Bouthillier, chief operating officer. “This collaboration with Continental has enabled us to actively participate in the design of this exclusive tire. By joining forces with German engineering that pushes the limits of winter tire technology, we can offer a product designed for Canada that makes no compromises on quality and brings distinctive value to the consumer.”

The IceContact XTRM is offered with or without studs, is winter certified (3PMS) and its direction profile structure is designed for our winter conditions. Predominant main lateral grooves allow for better traction in the snow and enhance slush evacuation. The IceContact XTRM, with its highly structured design that counts nine side elements, provides better grip on ice and snow thanks to the many grooves.

The TriStar studs, produced by Tikka in Finland exclusively for Continental, offer better grip on ice (in all directions) compared to standard round studs. They are made of lightweight aluminium with a length of 11 mm. The stud head promotes better lateral grip on ice compared to directional studs and helps reduce road wear. The Stud Retention Technology uses a coating that is proven to be up to four times stronger and allows for 5% more grip on ice.

Targeting a wide range of vehicles such as full-size compact cars, crossovers as well as sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, the IceContact XTRM will be available in 46 different sizes for rims from 15 to 22 inches for winter 2020; 45 additional sizes will be available in 2021.

www.groupetouchette.com