New chair for Brake Management Council

Brendan Morris

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announce Brendan Morris as the new chair of the Brake Manufacturers Council.

He is currently vice president of sales at GRI Engineering. He takes over from John Bennett, managing director at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Detroit.

With more than two decades of experience in the automotive and aftermarket braking sectors, Morris, MEMA highlighted his ability to lead the BMC through crucial developments in industry standards, regulatory challenges and technological advancements.

“We are currently facing an unprecedented period in the history of aftermarket braking,” Morris in the announcement. “The importance of BMC is now more apparent than ever. It serves as a platform where industry professionals can collaborate to share insights about market challenges and unite to address regulations. This enables us to navigate the obstacles affecting our business and products, ultimately delivering superior outcomes.”

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and the BMC noted its gratitude to Bennett for his leadership and contributions during his tenure. Under Bennett’s guidance, MEMA noted, the BMC has enhanced collaborative efforts among brake manufacturers and tackled pivotal industry issues.

“We are incredibly grateful to John Bennett for his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence,” said Ben Brucato, vice president of member engagement at MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. “We are confident that Brendan will continue this legacy of proactive leadership and innovation to advance the interests of our members and the industry at large.”

Morris’ appointment is effective immediately. He will preside over his first BMC meeting in November during AAPEX.