New ASE dashboard helps techs schedule certification tests

The Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) says everything service technicians need to schedule and maintain their ASE certifications will be available on the new “myASE portal” dashboard.

The enhanced site will streamline the registration process as well as make it easier to schedule tests and keep track of certification information.

The new dashboard features many site upgrades, including:

New shopping cart experience

Easy-to-use navigation and quick links

Lower registration fee, automatically applied to each order

Updated video tutorials and FAQ’s

The summer registration window continues through to the end of September. The fall registration window will open on October 10 and run through December 31, 2020.

Questions and concerns, can be sent to contactus@ase.com or by calling 1-800-390-6789.

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence.

www.ase.com.