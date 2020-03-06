Mr. Lube earns platinum status among Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Mr. Lube has again been recognized as a Platinum Club Member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2020.

This is Mr. Lube’s eighth time overall to be selected for the award of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and repeat as a Platinum designation!

A Best Managed Company Award is the pinnacle of corporate success in Canada and highlights companies that are focused on their core vision, creating stakeholder value and excelling in the global economy.

Stuart Suls, president and CEO for Mr. Lube, said the past eight years have been a period of tremendous growth, expansion, and transformational change for the company.

“Throughout it all, every person on our team, from coast to coast, has risen to the challenge and set new standards for leadership, innovation and execution, while caring for the communities where we serve day in and day out and embracing a people-centric approach,” he said.

Suls said being named a ‘Platinum Member’ of Best Managed Companies exemplifies recognition from industry peers, business leaders and the communities where the company’s employees live and work.

“On behalf of Mr. Lube’s Board of Directors, our employees, our franchise owners, our partners and suppliers, we are very honoured and humbled to have achieved the prestigious Platinum designation once again,” he said.

Mr. Lube was founded in 1976, and now has 185 locations across Canada. Headquartered in Richmond, B.C., the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ont. to support its national franchise network.

The Best Managed Award recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, for sustained growth, financial performance, management practices and the efforts of the entire organization.

www.mrlube.com

www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca