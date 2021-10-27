Move EV stations coming in Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa is providing funding to eligible applicants for electric vehicle charging stations in Ottawa.

The funding initiative will cover up to 50 per cent of project costs for the purchase and installation of EV charging stations.

Eligible locations are:

Multi-unit residential buildings;

Light-duty fleets;

Workplaces;

On-street parking; and

Public places such as retail, restaurants, service stations, medical offices and more.

The funding is not available to private residences, even if a business is registered at the location, the public utility said in an announcement.

Various levels of funding are available for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers. Funding is limited based on the type of charger. Total funding must be less than $100,000 per application.