Motor manuals now available through Matco Tools

Motor Information Systems has struck a deal with Matco to use its fleet of nearly 2,000 tool trucks across North America to deliver its extensive line of manuals and guides.

The deal makes manuals, labour time guides, and automotive tools available from a single point of contact.

Matco’s full range of payment models will also apply to the Motor products.

“Motor is thrilled to partner with Matco to offer new benefits and improved access to our existing and future customers,” said Jeff Nosek, Motors executive vice president, revenue. “Matco’s extensive network of nearly 2000 distirbutors will allow customers to easily obtain motor data they need to operate a successful business.

Hilda Shipcka, Matco’s vice president of marketing and eBusiness, said, “We are excited to have this exclusive opportunity to be the sole distributor of Motor Manuals. We are looking forward to being able to provide this product to our customer base. This new opportunity will help our Matco distributors continue to grow their business in the marketplace.