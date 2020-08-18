Mike Eldard to manage Akebono’s aftermarket sales

Akebono Brake Corporation has named Mike Eldard its new national sales manager of the aftermarket.

Eldard has held a number of roles at Akebono through the years, including Pacific Northwest District and Western Region Sales Manager as well as Account Manager for Genuine Parts Company/NAPA.

In his new role, Mike will lead all Regional and District Sales Managers and Sales Agencies in the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Mike will maintain his GPC/NAPA responsibilities.

Eldard’s entire career has been in the automotive aftermarket, where he started out as a counterman of a local auto parts store in Ogden, Utah.

In other company news Mike Dunn has been promoted to fill the Western Region Sales Manager position vacated by. Eldard.

Dunn’s responsibility now includes all Western and South-Central States. Dunn joined the Akebono team in 2019 and came with years of experience at Federal-Mogul Motorparts as a division sales manager. Mike will continue to manage all of his current customer accounts in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California territory where he resides.

Other changes to the company’s sales force include:

Brian Horvath’s National Group Sales Manager duties will expand to support select regional customers

Dom Ramirez, Eastern Region District Sales Manager, will continue to be based in Chicago and cover his Mid-West Territory as well as oversee key Akebono customers in Mexico and Latin America.

The remainder of the company’s aftermarket field sales force includes:

Lane Zemba, based in Los Angeles and responsible for Southern California, Nevada and Arizona;

Michael Bruening, based in Texas and responsible for all South-Central States;

Mike Spain, based in North Carolina, covering all South Eastern States; and

Bill Perlmutter, based in Connecticut covering Pennsylvania, New York and all North Eastern States.

