Meyer Distributing Canada opens second location

Meyer Distributing Canada, Inc,. has opened a second location in London, Ont.

The company’s other location is in Milton, Ont.

“We look forward to another year of servicing our ever-expanding customer base in Canada,” said John Thompson, general manager of Meyer Canada. “We’re adding deliveries to increase frequency, expanding our service range, and we also now have a French speaking sales queue in our Milton sales room. We thank all of the customers who have helped us make this venture not only possible, but successful.”

“Competition-it’s what makes us strive to be better every day,” said Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “And that’s our goal for the Canada customer base-to give them options and keep the market honest with a capable alternative source. Hopefully, we will see the pandemic in the rear-view mirror soon and resume our expansion plans in Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta in 2021.”