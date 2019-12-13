MEMA congratulates signatories to new USMCA deal

The Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) has congratulated signatories to an updated North American trade deal.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was formally announced by Canadian trade representative Chrystia Freelanda, and her American and Mexican counterparts in Mexico City. It replaces the North American Free Trade Deal.

MEMA says it has led an effort among its members to take a clear message to the American government – that motor vehicle parts suppliers, comprising the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., depend on a North American trade agreement that allows U.S. companies to compete in a global marketplace.

“While we still need to learn more about the details of the plan, we like what we hear so far,” said MEMA president and CEO Bill Long. “Absent any concerns with the actual language, MEMA calls for a quick consideration of the USMCA and a positive vote in 2019. It can be done.”

He said the USMCA will provide economic certainty and opportunity for manufacturing growth in the United States and throughout the region.

“This economic certainty is essential to preserve and enhance vital North American supply chains for the U.S. automotive sector. That, in turn, will allow U.S. suppliers to be competitive in the global mobility marketplace. A new North American Trade deal for the 21st Century is essential to U.S. economic success now and in the future.”