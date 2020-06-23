MBE Group promotes Kaleigh Jerzykowski

Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group (MBE Group), a full-service marketing communications agency highly focused in the automotive, mobility, trucking, tech and consumer goods industries, has promoted Kaleigh Jerzykowski to the role of account executive.

Jerzykowski joined MBE Group in 2017, and previously held the position of assistant account executive. Throughout her time at the company, Jerzykowski has had important roles in many of the company’s key accounts, supporting integrated marketing programs via social media management, brand launches, event and tradeshow logistics and competitive analysis.

In her new role, Jerzykowski will lead initiatives for B2B and B2C clients that include public relations, event management and social media marketing, as well as continuing to guide advertising campaigns and digital strategies.

“Kaleigh has become an integral part of our account team since joining MBE Group three years ago. She consistently demonstrates both creative and strategic thinking, while truly listening to a client’s needs to help bring their visions to life through inbound and outbound marketing communication efforts,” said Frank Buscemi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, MBE Group.

Jerzykowski earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Oakland University in Auburn Hills, Mich. Prior to joining MBE Group she worked for the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, as an event and social media coordinator. She resides in Auburn Hills, Mich.