MAM reports sales growth due to third-party integrations

MAM Software says new features to its VAST point-of-sale management system has led to 218 new customers in recent months.

The software company, based in Blue Bell, Penn., says continued investment in research and development has brought key developments to its software products, including a number of third-party integrations.

Among them:

CARFAX Loyalty Program Integration – The CARFAX Shop Loyalty Program helps service shops bring back more customers and strengthen their online reputation. VAST integrates with the CARFAX Shop Loyalty Program by automatically providing customer and service data to CARFAX.

Podium Integration – Podium, a leading Interaction Management platform for tire dealers, is now integratable with VAST. From getting found online to winning repeat business, Podium powers every step. It’s the simplest way to collect reviews, gather insights, and talk to customers in real-time through text.

Tiremetrix Integration – Tire Registration Plus offers not just tire registration, but integrated DOT number validation to help ensure that MAM POS users are registering tires correctly. The VAST POS is integrated with Tire Registration Plus’ web service APIs at the point of sale, which will warn the user of invalid DOT number entries and walk them toward entering the number correctly.

CrowdTwist Integration – VAST now integrates with CrowdTwist. CrowdTwist programs reward and track behavior for more than 100 different kinds of engagement and spending behaviors.

“We are pleased to be bringing on new locations and adding more customers to the MAM Software family. We pride ourselves on providing solutions that are robust and user friendly through the latest enhancements to our product suite,” said John Fischer, vice president of sales and marketing at MAM Software.

www.mamsoftware.com