MAM reports sales growth due to third-party integrations

MAM Software says new features to its VAST point-of-sale management system has led to 218 new customers in recent months.
The software company, based in Blue Bell, Penn., says continued investment in research and development has brought key developments to its software products, including a number of third-party integrations.
Among them:
“We are pleased to be bringing on new locations and adding more customers to the MAM Software family. We pride ourselves on providing solutions that are robust and user friendly through the latest enhancements to our product suite,” said John Fischer, vice president of sales and marketing at MAM Software.
Have your say: