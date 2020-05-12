Mahle wins Red Dot Award for AC unit

Mahle has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 for its ACX 480 air conditioning service unit.

The Mahle AC service unit has been recognized for its outstanding design quality in the new “Smart Products” meta-category. The ACX 480 is characterized by modern and elegant aesthetics and its ergonomic and intuitive operating concept. Maintenance of vehicle air conditioning systems in workshops is thus up to 50 percent faster.

“Mahle has more than 30 years of experience in constructing AC service units. When designing the ACX 480, we paid close attention to the needs of workshops: simple operation and a functional design as well as a robust construction capable of withstanding workshop conditions. We are proud to have this recognized and our work confirmed with such a prestigious award,” explained Olaf Henning, corporate executive vice president and general manager Mahle Aftermarket.

Using a smartphone app, technicians can view workflows and the unit status or automatically order a service. The ASA interface on the unit and the integration of the unit in the workshop network enable fast data exchange. The large touch screen, which is standard on all units, provides the user with a continuous display of all information and programmed procedures, as well as the current status.

The service technician can continue to work on the vehicle while automatic software updates are performed in the background via Wi-Fi.

The Red Dot Design Award covers three disciplines: product design, brands and communication design, and design concept. The award-winning designs are showcased in exhibitions around the world and in the Red Dot Design Museums as well as in yearbooks and online.

www.mahle.com