Mahle officially takes over BHS tomorrow

Mahle Aftermarket officially takes over Behr Hella Service (BHS) tomorrow, when all existing BHS activities are transferred to Mahle’s control.

The new logistics center in Wrocław, Poland, the future hub for thermal management products for passenger cars, trucks, agricultural vehicles, and construction machines, is now being filled, allowing Mahle to ensure a high level of availability as well as short delivery times.

The Mahle Aftermarket logistics centers in Germany, the U.K., Spain, France, Turkey, Russia, Brazil, the USA, and China are also equipped and ready for orders.

With its expanded thermal management portfolio, Mahle is positioning itself more broadly with regard to the increasingly important e-mobility market in particular. Thermal management is, after all, a central prerequisite for the reliable operation of electrically powered vehicles.

“The feedback from our customers in relation to the launch campaign has been extremely positive,” says Olaf Henning, corporate executive vice president and general manager of Mahle Aftermarket. “The workshops are aware of the challenges they face from the mobility transformation and the diversity of new technologies, and they are counting on us. We will support them by providing fast and reliable diagnostic and service solutions, information, and, of course, spare parts.”C