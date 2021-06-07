MAC Tools unveils new e-commerce website at annual expo

MAC Tools has launched a revitalization of MACTools.com, which is now serving as an e-commerce site for franchisees and customers.

The new website was unveiled at the 30th annual Tool Fair, the brand’s largest annual trade show.

Updates include an online platform for business to business (B2B) customers as well as new direct to consumer (D2C) features that showcase the MAC Tools brand through enhanced content such as in-depth product videos and manuals. The website delivers best-in-class service, optimizing the overall customer experience and supporting the brand’s valued franchise businesses.

“As the leader in the professional automotive industry, our goal is to increase accessibility to our products,” said Philip Cox, President of MAC Tools. “Through our continued investment in the brand, we have refreshed our online platform to now offer new digital tools for our franchisees, customers and automotive professionals to enhance the overall customer experience in partnering with MAC Tools.”

Two new key features include the distributor locator tool and the tool storage configurator. With the distributor locator, customers can quickly search for their nearest distributor by shop name and zipcode. Through the tool storage configurator, customers can build a personalized MAC Tools storage unit with options to customize color and accessories such as a side locker or top hutch. Once the design is complete, customers are connected to a local distributor, streamlining the process of custom purchases.

Additional new MACTools.com features include:

Apple Pay integration providing payment flexibility.

Unique pricing and wish list functionality.

An updated franchise recruitment portal designed for prospective business owners that provides all resources needed to maintain their MAC Tools franchise.

A new user generated content hub offers a platform for our valued franchisees to tell their authentic stories about why they love MAC Tools.

Predictive search on both mobile and desktop, which populates suggested terms to save time finding the right tool for the job.

Optimized mobile experience for browsing all categories with ease and an effortless “add to cart” option for checkout.

The website will also support Student Tech Program accounts (STP), a unique MAC Tools program that offers innovative tools at a discount to enable new technicians who are beginning their career.