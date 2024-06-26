Lithium-ion battery separator plant to be built in Ontario

Asahi Kasei Corp. announced it will construct its previously announced integrated lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator plant in Port Colborne, Ontario.

The new manufacturing facility will operate as Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Canada and is expected to create jobs in manufacturing and construction. The start of commercial production is currently slated for 2027.

“As demand for electric vehicles – and the lithium-ion batteries that power them – continues to rise, we are eager to bring the first Hipore wet-process lithium-ion separator manufacturing facility to Canada,” said Koshiro Kudo, president and representative director of Asahi Kasei, during the announcement. “Backed by the abundant renewable resources, skilled talent and strong local community support here in Port Colborne, we will be able to better serve our partners in the region as well as the broader North American automotive market from this facility.”

The Hipore wet-process separators to be produced at the Port Colborne facility are highly engineered and critical components of LIBs used in EVs and other energy storage applications.

On April 25, Asahi Kasei announced an initial investment of approximately CAD$1.56 billion to install around 700 million square meters of annual Hipore separator capacity at this new Canadian facility.

Asahi Kasei will receive support for the project from the provincial government of Ontario through its investment attraction agency, Invest Ontario, and will benefit from the federal government’s new Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit (ITC).