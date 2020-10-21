Liqui Moly USA/Canada expands team

Liqui Moly USA/Canada has strategically hired multiple new employees to grow its team in order to offset the impacts of COVID-19.

“In difficult times, we need not less but more people to help our customers,” said Sebastian Zelger, CEO Liqui Moly USA and Canada. “All hands on deck – this is our way of fighting the crisis.”

Since February, Liqui Moly USA/Canada has added Neriman Stumpf, Jose Mendoza, Aaron Crosby, Ken Dowler, Selene Ibarra, and Robert McLogan. With these new additions, the team has grown to 41 employees, while continuing to invest in its salesforce.

Their responsibilities will include multiple tasks varying from digital marketing, to supporting auto repair shops as they grow their business, improve customer engagement and satisfaction, and continue to bring Liqui Moly’s leading range of oils, additives and other automotive chemicals to market.

For more information, visit www.liqui-moly.us.