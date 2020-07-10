John Roth named GM global VP for customer care, aftersales

John Roth, a former GM vice president responsible for Canadian marketing, sales, and service, has been appointed the global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales for General Motors.

He will report to Barry Engle, General Motors executive vice president and president, GM North America.

Roth will assume his new position September 1, 2020. He previously worked as president and managing director for GM’s Africa and Middle East operations, a role he has filled since June 1, 2018.

General Motor’s Customer Care and Aftersales (or CCA) business is based in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and provides replacement parts for GM vehicle brands and non-GM vehicles under ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts, leveraging a network of dealers and independent aftermarket partners for distribution.

CCA also distributes performance, functional, and appearance accessories for all GM brands around the world, while also providing a number of design and technical services during all phases of vehicle design.

Roth started at General Motors in 1991, where he served in various leadership roles in sales and aftersales. He was later appointed VP of GM Canada Marketing, Sales and Service between 2013 and 2018.

“As the leader of CCA, [Roth] will help our entire business transform as we execute our multi-brand, multi-segment EV strategy and leverage advanced technologies to improve safety and enhance the ownership experience for our customers,” said Engle.

Roth will assume the role from Tim Turvey, who is retiring after a 37-year career at General Motors. Turvey was named global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, in January of 2014.

“Tim and his team helped GM achieve the industry’s highest levels of customer loyalty by transforming the service lane into a strategic competitive advantage, and they have delivered impressive growth and strong financial results,” said Engle. “Year in and year out, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac rank at or near the top of third-party studies of customer service satisfaction because of the partnership CCA has with our dealers, and Tim’s personal drive to strengthen our parts brands, enhance our sourcing and logistics capabilities, and build a strong culture around safety, performance and teamwork.”