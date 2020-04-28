ITW Permatex names new marketing manager

Ashley Khan has left Permatex Canada to join the company’s U.S. Engine Repair Team in Hartford, CT.

Formerly the brand marketing manager for Permatex Canada, she will now serve as marketing manager for the Permatex and Versachem portfolio of products.

According to Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing, the new position will be her third within ITW (Illinois Tool Works).

“We are very excited to have Ashley Khan on our marketing team,” Agrafojo said. “She comes to us with an intimate knowledge of our company and our brands that will allow her to hit the ground running. She is very familiar with our team and our markets and is in an excellent position to make an immediate and significant contribution to our programs.”

Prior to joining Permatex Canada in 2016, Khan held a variety of roles at several top tier advertising agencies, leading domestic and internationally integrated advertising campaigns for Fortune 500 brands including General Motors, State Farm, and Dell.

Khan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Marketing with a specialty in Media Studies from the University of South Florida.

Permatex is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of premium chemical products to the automotive maintenance and repair markets. Permatex markets a wide range of products under well-known ITW brand names such as Permatex, Fast Orange, Spray Nine, The Right Stuff, Threadlocker Gel Twist, Scrubs, and Grez-Off.

The company currently operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. and exports products to more than 85 countries around the world.

