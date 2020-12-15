ISN announces new president for Canadian division

Integrated Supply Network (ISN), an international distributor of automotive tools, garage equipment and supplies, announced Miguel Angers will assume the role of president for their ISN Canada operations effective November 16, 2020.

Angers has been working in the automotive industry for more than 14 years. Most recently, he served as vice-president, general manager at Uni-Select Inc., overseeing all stores operations across Canada, representing more than 70 locations and 600 employees.

“We couldn’t be happier to have someone of Miguel’s caliber take our Canadian business to the next level,” said Tim Kolbus, CEO, ISN. “Building ISN’s strategy in partnership with our suppliers it became clear the opportunity for Canada growth is significant and Miguel’s experience with large national customers, supplier relationship management and building a team puts ISN in a great position.”

In the first months of his new role, Angers’ principal focus will be on executing a strategic review of the market strategy, value proposition, customer experience, productivity and accuracy of operations and logistics. He will be instrumental in identifying growth accelerators and executing on them for the coming years. Angers’ experience and vision will help to position ISN Canada as a National leader in the automotive aftermarket.

“ISN Canada has a robust track record of growth with solid fundamentals in three core segments of tools, equipment and lubrication systems,” said Angers. “I am thrilled to be joining a team of passionate and dynamic people who not only overcame the challenges of COVID-19 but initiated the roll out of our new ERP system, quite an undertaking in these unprecedented times. Everyone I have had the opportunity to meet with is invested in making ISN Canada the most trusted partner for automotive tools and equipment, coast to coast, and across all channels. I am looking forward to sharing my desire to win, to build a customer-centric organization and a great place to work for all our teammates.”