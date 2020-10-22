Hunter hosting virtual expo during AAPEX

As part of Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW), Hunter is hosting an event of its own.

The Hunter Innovation Expo will webcast multiple times from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 and will involve exciting equipment demonstrations and exclusive promotional offers for participants.

The fast-paced event will feature detailed, hands-on demonstrations of more than 20 never-before-seen products and enhancements.

“We are very excited to launch the Hunter Innovation Expo and have participants experience the event from wherever they choose,” said Hunter’s senior vice-president of global sales, John Zentz. “This is a record year for new and enhanced products from Hunter, and we are ecstatic to share new equipment and exclusive promotions that shops will not want to miss. Please join us for this one-of-a-kind event.”

See a sneak peek of the Hunter Innovation Expo.

Register today for the 2020 Hunter Innovation Expo.

