High-Performance TPU Vehicle Protection Film: Desmopan® UP

Personalization emerges as a critical differentiator for businesses at every stage of the supply chain, bringing the best driving experiences to the road that make people the happiest in the dynamic automotive industry, where innovation leads the way. Consumers now demand custom car features that express their unique style, rather than merely wanting them. Paint protection film (PPF) is a popular choice among car owners to protect their expensive vehicles from UV rays, chemical stains, rock chips, and scratches. However, PPF may not always include the panel detailing that their wheels may require.

Since each car is different, there is no one size fits all when it comes to PPF

Dealerships or manufacturers offered PPF as an extra add-on. That is no longer the case, and the market is thriving as a result of a combination of rising consumer demand, technology developments, and automotive trends, as an increasing number of car owners are realizing the value of protecting their investments. Any car make or model can have PPF customized to fit it. Simply put, installation calls for a high level of skill and knowledge to overcome the many obstacles, and only experts have the know-how to resolve problems quickly and effectively, resulting in a high-quality finish.

PPF can prevent daily wear and tear, make an automobile appear newer and more immaculate, and lower maintenance costs, all of which can raise an automobile’s resale value. In negotiations, even a small amount of initiative can turn the tide of the exchange. It makes no difference if you drive a sports car, an SUV, or a Tesla—custom installation can guarantee a precise fit and best possible performance. It takes more than just paint selection to turn your vehicle into a customized masterpiece.

Because each customer is unique and has different needs and preferences influenced by their experiences, values, and lifestyles, one customer may be interested in covering small imperfections while another may be looking for a PPF that provides long-lasting protection without the need for frequent replacement. Leading brands in the automotive sector know that customers benefit more from personalization than ever before and that it increases sales by providing a closer match between preferences. Covestro is aware that in order to generate innovative solutions that are both profitable and productive, customers of all levels need partners—not vendors.

Covestro Is Continually Upping Its Game to Refine PPF Formulations

As we learn more about the culture surrounding cars, it becomes clear that a car’s appearance is crucial to its success. For this reason, both professionals and enthusiasts strive for a faultless exterior, which is typically distinguished by a glossy, reflective finish. It provides a feeling of pride and achievement. PPF is essential for maintaining the value and aesthetics of automobiles, from luxury vehicles to daily commuters, which accounts for the rise in demand for the material due to the development of innovative technologies that produce durable films.

Desmopan® UP Is a High-Grade TPU Warranted in Durability and Performance

PPF goes above and beyond basic safety precautions by enabling car owners to personalize their assets to suit their unique tastes and requirements; however, once customization is finished, it must be closely inspected to ensure aesthetic integrity. For these difficult circumstances, Covestro provides the perfect solution: Desmopan® Up. The primary component of PPF is thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is designed to be yellow-resistant and capable of offering superior protection.This means that instead of the two-year lifespan of typical PVC solutions, TPU can provide five to ten years of durable surface protection.

Desmopan® UP and other TPU-based PPF products are made to preserve and accentuate the vehicle’s original paint job by creating a high-brightness, waterproof, solid protective layer that makes the car look as shiny as glass. It is possible to finish a stripe or hood by adding a dash of black or red. Whether you just bought a new set of wheels or gave your old ones a makeover, the only way to maintain the paintwork’s integrity is to apply a PPF made of TPU material. It shields the vehicle from the damaging effects of the road, such as dents, stains, intense heat or sun, and bitter cold.

With its excellent optical clarity that allows the true color and finish of the vehicle’s paint to show through, combined with its high strength and elasticity over a wide temperature range, Covestro’s TPU portfolio ensures the highest level of performance. Car owners choose Desmopan® UP because it is adaptable enough to accommodate changes, happy customers from all walks of life, and has a net positive effect. Desmopan® UP resins have the ability to tailor each of their talents to the specific end-use (further details available upon request).

About Covestro

Capitalizing on the results/findings of years of research, Covestro develops innovative formulations and extensive technologies and solutions, many of which form the basis of Desmopan® UP-based TPUs with superior UV resistance, optical clarity, and high hydrolysis resistance. The customized film solutions are aimed at customers in various industries, ranging from wind turbine blade protection to smart device screen protection. The latest trend is using PPF coating to protect a car’s paint job year-round. Covestro makes available a wide range of PPF installation solutions, including film and coatings applications, that customers and end users can make the most of.

Covestro is one of the most prominent international TPU resin suppliers for PPF production, providing sustainable, high-performance car protection film that reduces the frequency of re-applications. The Desmopan® product range is tailored to the specific requirements of the different fields of application and includes various raw material groups, namely esters, ester-ether, ether, carbonates, aliphatics, and ethers. Solutions with the suffix “CQ”, originating from the Circular Intelligence Quotient, prove that Covestro embraces a circular economy mindset, offering different possibilities for reducing the carbon footprint.

The company doesn’t go it alone, as many businesses are putting sustainability on the agenda. With value chain partners Neste and Borealis, Covestro recycles and transforms old tires into plastics for automotive applications, which is infinitely better than leaving them in graveyards. Circularity makes the plastics value chain more sustainable by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and pushing for greater use of recycled material. Covestro also uses renewable and alternative raw materials, like biomass, either segregated or mass-balanced feedstock within a streamlined closed-loop system. Starch/industrial corn is used for TPU.