Here’s the ACC board for 2023-2024

Several new faces a joining the board of directors at the Automotive Communications Council as changes were announced for the 2023-2024 year.

At the top will be some familiar faces. Shawn Collins, founder of the Extend Group, will serve as incoming president, while John McGrane, marketing communications manager at Acme Manufacturing, will move to the immediate past president role. Peter Bulmer, managing director at Turnkey Media — owner of Auto Service World, CARS and Jobber News, will act as treasurer. Leyla Saad, North America marketing coordinator at Sensata Technologies, will continue to serve as board member.

Joining them is Patrick Cronin, automotive aftermarket marketing manager for NTN Bearing Corporation, who will serve as vice president.

Alyssa McGhee from Mahle Aftermarket, Sheila Sarkozi from RepairPal and Taran Sodhi from Conceptual Minds are marking their first terms on the board.